Deeside district Scouts Braemar enjoy fun day

Last weekend, the Princess Royal & Duke of Fife Memorial Park in Braemar was the venue for a Scout Fun Day which was attended by over 80 local Beavers, Cubs and Scouts.

The camp site, including a couple of marquees, was set up on the Friday night by a group of Explorer Scouts – providing a base for all of the activities that happened over the weekend.

Young people had the chance to participate in a number of athletic and skills-based activity sessions, collecting stamps for their activity passports as they went around each of the bases.

The activity sessions included; orienteering, open fires cooking, Highland games, and team-building challenges. All of the sessions were led by the Explorer Scouts – who are currently working on their Young Leaders Award and also the volunteering requirements for the Duke of Edinburgh Award.

And in keeping with tradition the camp fire was lit and rousing renditions ‘Ging Gang Goolly’ and ‘Singing in the Rain’ could be heard for miles.

Some hardy souls had the chance to stay overnight where temperatures dropped to -3c!

For surviving the freezing temperatures, all of the members who had camped will be awarded with the Sub Zero Hero badge - which is definitely well deserved by the brave fewwho camped out overnight!

Preparations are now underway for the Deeside Winter camp which will be held at Templars Park in February for Scouts and Explorers - another exiting opportunity for our members to look forward to!

Scouting in Deeside is desperately looking for more adult volunteers to help out with the scouting sections across the district.

With more adult leaders and volunteers, they will be able to offer more activities for boys and girls to take part in. Some of the sections across the district are in desperate need of volunteers to prevent them from having to close. #

If you are interested in volunteering as a section leader or assistant, please contact through the Deeside Scouts website: http://deesidescouts.org.uk/contact.

Deeside District Scouts gratefully acknowledges the assistance of the Braemar Highland Games Society.