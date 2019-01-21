Deeside graduate shortlisted for global award

A Robert Gordon University (RGU) graduate has been recognised as one of the top business students in the world.

Dr Jenna Ross has been shortlisted in the AMBA (Association of MBAs) Student of the Year Award, which is a global accolade that recognises the talents and contributions made by students.

The award plays a pivotal role each year in promoting the MBA’s position as the leading international business qualification and Jenna, who grew up on the family farm in Tarland, is one of five nominees and the only one from Scotland.

Others shortlisted are from Hong Kong, Spain, Ireland and Bath (UK).

Jenna embarked on an MBA at RGU’s Aberdeen Business School to turn her passion for science and farming into a business concept and graduated with distinction last summer.

She also won three prestigious awards, and a chance to travel the world through the Nuffield Farming Scholarship Trust to gather global data to enhance farming methods in the UK.

Jenna said: “I was overjoyed to find out that I had been selected as a finalist for the Association of MBAs Student of the Year award.

“This is a massive achievement, as AMBA has over 250 accredited business schools across the globe. This brings international recognition to myself, my research, my business ideas, as well as the excellent level of education at RGU.”

She added: “I hope that on being selected as a finalist, I inspire more young people into higher education to study science, agriculture and business.

“In my sector this is vital, as we need to find a way to feed our growing world population.”

The winners will be announced next month at the AMBA Excellent Awards ceremony in London.