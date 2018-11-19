Deeside link to missing city teenager

Police have released CCTV pictures of an Aberdeen teenager who has not been seen since Saturday.

Liam Smith, 16, is understood to have boarded a 202 bus to the Deeside area.

CCTV footage of Liam

He is described as 6ft 4in, of slim build, with short, brown hair.

When last seen Liam was wearing a dark top, blue jeans and trainers. He is also understood to be carrying a camouflage backpack.

Inspector Jackie Knight said: “Liam was reported missing to police on Sunday morning but he was last seen during the afternoon of Saturday.

“Given the passage of time his family is naturally becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“We are asking that if anyone saw him on board the 202 bus on Saturday that they contact us. We just want to make sure he is safe and well as soon as possible.

“Inquiries are ongoing with the bus company to establish where and when Liam got off the bus but we would urge anyone who saw him on the bus or has seen him in the Deeside area to contact police.

“I would also appeal directly to Liam that if you are reading this you contact police to let us know you are ok.”