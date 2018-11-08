Deeside village is clean and green

A Deeside village’s green credentials have been recognised once again.

Kincardine O’Neil in Bloom has received Keep Scotland Beautiful’s It’s Your Neighbourhood award, celebrating the group’s efforts to make the local community cleaner, greener and more sustainable.

It’s the sixth consecutive year that the environmental charity has rewarded Kincardine O’Neil with a certificate of distinction.

The 2018 It’s Your Neighbourhood initiative supported 145 projects from across the country and 40 entrants received the prestigious certificate.

Kincardine O’Neil Community Association committee member Sue Farquharson has the responsibility of co-ordinating activities for the entry, and organising the planting and maintenance of the flower tubs.

She told the Piper this week: “Kincardine O’Neil in Bloom were delighted to receive a certificate of distinction for the sixth year in a row.

“The hot weather proved to be our biggest challenge this summer, but members of the community pulled together, with a large team of volunteers helping to water the flower tubs, resulting in a colourful display through to the end of October.

“This year we also added a spring display of daffodils to the tubs, and we continue to look for new ways to improve the local environment,” she added.

The awards were presented a recent ceremony in Stirling.