Deeside village sets its sights on the future

A Deeside village is bouncing back after suffering a series of blows to the community in recent years.

Residents in Strachan recently came together to enjoy the opening of the new local playpark.

Delights as the new playpark opens

It marked the culmination of a major effort by the community to overcome the setbacks of losing its post office and the mothballing of its school.

Three years ago, villagers were first informed that Aberdeenshire Council was no longer in a position to maintain their ageing playpark and the likelihood would be that it would close.

However, the local authority indicated it would be willing to work with a community steering group to establish a new park with fresh equipment, but local people would have to spearhead the initiative.

Strachan Playpark Project co-ordinated community consultations and held fundraising events, including Halloween parties and a successful family Hogmanay event.

The community viewed and voted on its favourite playpark design.

Funds were successfully raised with assistance from Feughdee West Community Council, the Midhill Wind-farm Community Fund and Aberdeenshire Council.

Playpark project chairperson Tanya Sinclair told the Piper: “Members of the community rose to the challenge and the result is clear to see.

“The whole project has breathed some new life back into the village and shows what can be achieved with enough drive and motivation.

“The park opening was a great success with so many families and local residents enjoying the new village facilities.”

Fay and Lee Jordan, of Trail Tribe, joined the opening and showed everyone how to make the most of their new equipment.

They demonstrated how to use the facilties as an outdoor gym for all ages, keeping fit while having fun with the family.

Meanwhile, Aberdeenshire Council is to hold a series of drop-in sessions at Strachan School to discuss the options for the mothballed facility.

The first of these will be take place on Wednesday, September 26, from 7.30-9pm.