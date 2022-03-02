A Scottish charity with bases in Aberdeenshire is doing its bit to help Ukrainians fleeing the country

Ukrainian servicemen in Chernihiv region. Pic: Press-service of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine via Getty

Mark Morgan, director of Stella's Voice is co-ordinating an aid package for Ukrainian refugees who are crossing the border into Moldova.

After the failure of the 1991 Soviet coup d'état attempt, Moldova declared its independence on August 27, 1991, and is just one of the countries that borders Ukraine and who are involved in the massive refugee aid crisis.

Stella's Voice works closely with the country and has an orphanage and several homes for young teens there. It also works against the human trafficking across Europe.

The headquarters at Faith Acres in Peterhead will be used as the base for aid donations.

At present, they are looking for donations of:

Blankets

Nappies, wipes and other essential baby items

Bedding/blankets/pillows

Toiletries (shampoo, shower gels, deodorant, sanitary towels, etc)

Dried/packet/tinned food (with at least 6 months expiry date on them)

Clothing (including warm clothing).

You can download a copy of the full list of items required at: https://stellasvoice.online/UkraineListMeanwhile, if you wish to make a financial donation, an secure online platform is now available within the registered Scottish charity at: https://stellasvoice.org.uk/ukrainedonations.

Mark told us: “Last week we welcomed a refugee family into one of our homes in Moldova. They are Vietnamese but have lived in Ukraine for 20-plus years. They fled the conflict so quickly they didn’t even have toothbrushes with them.

"As part of our emergency planning as the invasion in Ukraine continues and the number of refugees grows, we are purchasing generators that will allow us to continue to feed and keep warm those who are already in our care and those who will come to us in the coming days.