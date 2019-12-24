Driver seriously hurt in Deeside crash

A young man has been seriously injured in a road crash in Deeside.

Police were called to the B976 Aboyne to Ballater road at the entrance to Glen Tanar Estate following a one-vehicle collision around 12.15am.

The incident involved a white BMW 120 and the 23-year-old driver was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Sergeant Peter Henderson, of the North East Road Policing Department, said: “Our thoughts are with the injured party and his family at this time.

“While inquiries into this incident are ongoing, I am keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision itself, or may have seen the vehicle before it happened.

“If you have any information and have not yet spoken to officers, please contact us on 101, quoting incident 0044 of December 24.”