Drivers urged to slow down on A93

Fresh calls have been made for a reduction in the speed limit on the A93 west of Banchory.

There has been a spate of accidents on the 60mph stretch at Inchmarlo.

This vehicle came to rest in a field across from Mr Reid's house

And villagers are warning it is only a matter of time before there is a fatality.

Local resident Ken Reid, whose house is near the busy road, told the Piper: “It’s a narrow road with a dodgy camber. People seem to be under the impression that it’s a road where you can drive 50-60mph safely and yet, more often than not, every year we have crazy accidents. It’s because people are driving too fast.

“I’m convinced somebody’s going to be killed. That’s my real concern.”

Mr Reid, 57, a retired development officer with the Dee District Salmon Fishery Board, estimates there have been half a dozen vehicle accidents in two-and-a-half years, all within a couple of hundred yards of his house.

Ian Herd's front wall has had to be rebuilt twice following accidents

Recently there were two accidents within 15 minutes in the same area.

He said: “What we’d like to see is a no overtaking line along the road here and that way people are able to enter and exit their properties without worrying about cars on the wrong side of the road.

“Also, if the speed limit was 40mph up to the Bridge of Canny, even maybe just as far as the old folks’ home.”

Mr Reid added that it was a residential area and the current speed limit was too high.

Neighbour Ian Herd has had his front wall rebuilt twice after vehicles ploughed into it.

He said: “It’s ridiculous the speed of some of the drivers along here.

“One of the times we were in the front room and thought the car was going to crash into the house.

“Something needs to be done.”

The residents have contacted local MP Andrew Bowie about their concerns.

He said; “People have got to remember that when they’re driving in what seems like a less populated area that there’s always the chance that people, including young children, and animals will be crossing or be at the side of the road.

“People have got to take great care when driving and they should always be mindful of the speed limits which are imposed for a reason and for safety.”

Complaints were raised last year by nearby Inchmarlo Retirement Village about the speed of drivers in that area, particularly for the safety of residents driving in and out of the complex.

Aberdeenshire Council says it has no current plans to reduce the speed limit.

Derek Murray, roads manager for Marr, said: “The road safety unit and roads team for Marr are aware of safety concerns raised by residents regarding this section of the A93.

“Roads officers have been in discussions with Police Scotland about the matter and have reviewed the collision records and there is no discernible pattern which would point to one particular causation factor in recent accidents.

“The camber of the road is within guidelines, the road is clear and there are no obvious road defects in this area.

“There are no current plans to reduce the speed limit but road safety officers will continue to liaise with Police Scotland as speed enforcement is a matter for them.”