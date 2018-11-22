Drumoak animal centre’s £5000 boost

The Scottish SPCA in Aberdeenshire has received a major cash boost.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity’s rescue and rehoming centre at Drumoak has been given more than £5000 through fundraising by energy service giant TechnipFMC.

The company chose the centre as its charity of the year.

TechnipFMC raised vital funds for the organisation through various events, including foreign coin collections and office food collections.

Graeme Innes, the rescue and rehoming centre manager, praised the firm’s £5375 donation.

He said: “This type of fundraising takes a lot of organising and effort and we fully appreciate all the time everyone put in to make their efforts such a success.

“We don’t receive any government funding which means we rely on the public to be able to continue our work rescuing and rehoming animals in desperate need of our help.”

Mr Innes added: “The money raised by the team helped us microchip 230 animals during 2017 and contributed towards specialist equipment including new vivariums, heat lamps and filters for our terrapin pond.

“They also helped fund new breast bars for the horse trailer.

“Without these donations we would not be able to continue our vital work rescuing and rehoming abandoned and unwanted animals in Scotland.

“We are incredibly grateful to the entire team for their efforts and even more delighted that they’ve chosen to support the centre for another year.”

Bill Morrice, managing director UK, TechnipFMC, said: “We are delighted to support the Scottish SPCA animal shelter in Drumoak and it’s great to see our employees’ efforts and donations going to such a worthy cause.”

Scottish SPCA centres across Scotland care for thousands of abused, abandoned and injured animals every year.