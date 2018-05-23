Drumoak bids for a successful auction

Drumoak and Durris Community Group (DDCG) is holding a spring auction this Saturday to raise funds for local projects.

The free event, from 7pm until 12.30am, will be in a marquee behind the church on the village’s Sunnyside Drive.

Chairman Duncan Wight said: “There will be live music from Sid Bichen and local musicians, beers, soft drinks and hot food.

“All auction items are donated by local people and local businesses and the response to date has been fantastic.

“We have a large amount of interesting and varied items donated so far, which will be for sale on the night to the highest bidder.”

These range from fishing permits on the Dee, to courses of pilates and dance classes, spa sessions, firewood, gifts, meal and garden vouchers, handmade blacksmith and carpentry items, ladders, garden chairs and a host of other items.

Items are still being sought for auction and if you have any you feel you could donate- either goods or services such as window cleaning or oven cleaning, gardening, unwanted tools, equipment, machinery, gifts, vouchers, contact Duncan on 07831 855 916 or 01330 811459, or Sandra White, secretary, on 0796 434 5310 for more information or to arrange uplift or drop off of any items.

Duncan added: “The DDCG is a not-for-profit community group and we aim to bring the local community together by putting on social events to help foster community spirit.

“We hold several events a year such as the Bonfire and Fireworks display, Christmas tree lighting event, Hogmanay Ceilidh and this year our Grand Spring Auction.

“Any profits after expenses are used to fund projects and equipment and so far we have funded a permanent electrical point and lights for the Christmas tree, a small marquee as well as items of equipment.

“We are hoping to raise funds from this auction to help fund other projects in the area which will benefit the community in general.”