Duchess of Rothesay on school visits

The Duchess of Rothesay has been continuing a round of engagements in Deeside and Donside.

She visited Alford Community Campus, meeting staff and pupils from local primary schools.

The Royal visitor also joined a cookery class in a home economics room and watched a harvest festival performance.

The Duchess has also been visiting Crathie Primary School to see displays created by the children in celebration of the Cairngorms.

She then moved on to The Duke of Rothesay Highland Games Pavilion in Braemar.

The Duchess was greeted by pupils from Braemar Primary School who have been given a special preview of the new museum, which traces the history of Highland Games and Gatherings.