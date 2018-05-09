Duo buzzing over Scotland selection

Two young Deeside beekeepers are celebrating a national honour.

Tarland Bee Group is proud that members Martin Leahy and Sean Dinnie, as reserve, have been selected to represent Scotland at the International Meeting of Young Beekeepers (IMYB) 2018.

The event will take place in Bordeaux from July 2-6.

Martin, 14, will travel to France, with two other Scottish competitors, to attend this year’s international beekeeping competition.

Sean, also 14, will be in reserve should anyone be unable to attend.

The event involves four days of bee handling, equipment identification, questions about bee behaviour, bee anatomy and botany as well as disease identification and microscopic analysis.

Tarland Bee Group is delighted the Aboyne Academy pupils have been honoured by their country.

Co-ordinator Yvonne Davidson told the Piper: “We are immensely proud of both boys, and they have both earned this honour to represent both Tarland Bee Group and Scotland at this international event.

“Martin has been keeping bees for five years now and gained his Basic Bee Keeper Certificate when he was 12 years old. He is is currently studying for the Scottish Bee Keepers Association Modular exams. Martin will also be a volunteer at the SBA marquee at The Royal Highland Show this year with three other group members.”

She added: “Sean started beekeeping last year when he found an old hive at the bottom of his garden had attracted a swarm. He called on his school friend Martin to help and a fascination for bees has come about, no doubt encouraged by Martin’s enthusiasm. Sean is studying for his Junior Beekeeper Certificate which he will take this summer.”

Thirty teams from all over the world will take part in Bordeaux competition.

Each country’s team has to be composed of three young beekeepers who must be aged between 12 and 16.