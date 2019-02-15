Aboyne shortlisted in digital challenge

A team from Aboyne Academy reached the shortlist for the Vodafone Challenge as part of Digital Day 2018.

More than 150 schools across the UK took part in the event last November, an initiative run by digital trade body BIMA to give young people an insight into the world of technology and digital marketing from those involved directly in the industry.

Red Evolution partnered with Aboyne to explain what a digital marketing agency does and career possibilities in the sector.

They set three teams to work on challenges provided by Vodafone, the BBC and the Football Association.

The teams busily researched their target audiences, brainstorming ideas and pitching them to teachers, pupils and Red Evolution, who selected the winning idea to put forward to the national final.

The Aboyne entry made it to the shortlist for the Vodafone Challenge. Winners were announced recently.

At the end of Digital Day, Red Evolution invited pupils from all years to attend a talk about the range of career paths available in the digital industry and the different routes taken by their team of coders, developers, designers and marketers. Two pupils have decided to spend a week with the agency in Aboyne later this year to gain valuable work experience.

Michael Foy, Aboyne Academy deputy head teacher, said: “We are keen to expand the digital opportunities available to pupils and we were delighted that Red Evolution were able to open their eyes to the possibilities and different career paths they can follow.”

Julie Mitchell-Mehta, from Red Evolution, added: “The enthusiasm and ability of the teams was really encouraging. They were open to new ideas and picked up what was required and got stuck in to the projects quickly. Having the winning entry shortlisted was a bonus.”