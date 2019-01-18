Banchory pupil among energy prize winners

A Banchory pupil is among the winners of a competition highlighting the importance of using water sensibly.

Grace Littlejohn, of Hill of Banchory School, was at the Scottish Parliament with a dozen other North-east winners of the 2019 Scarf school calendar competition.

They were presented with a certificate and goody bag by Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills, John Swinney, who congratulated the children on their creativity and awareness of the importance of energy consciousness.

Grace was also praised by Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett, who attended the ceremony.

Supported for the first time by Scottish Water, the competition attracted more than 500 entries.

Primary aged children were asked to draw pictures of ways of saving water, energy and money by using water wisely.