Book bonanza at Drumoak School

Drumoak School has boosted its library with more than £2,500 worth of new books following a hugely-successful sponsored read event.

Youngsters, including nursery pupils, were challenged to read or listen to as many books as possible between September 11 and 25.

The event was co-ordinated by local Usborne Books at Home organiser, Sara Stewart, who runs Wish Upon a Cloud Books.

Head teacher Paul Wilson, who worked alongside Sara on the project, said pupils and their families had been extremely enthusiastic about the event, which championed the promotion of literacy and a love of reading at home.

He added: “The families really supported the idea of the sponsored read.

“Their brilliant contribution enabled us to add a wide range of new non-fiction stock to our library. It was a great success.”

The children raised £1616.52, to which Sara added books to the value of £969.91, as a reward for their outstanding achievement.

She recently delivered ten boxes of books to the school as part of the weekly assembly.

More than £2500 worth of books along with congratulatory certificates were presented to the children.

Sara said: “Working with schools to enhance their reading resources is undoubtedly one of my favourite parts of the job.

“Seeing the children get excited about reading, and delving into the boxes of books delivered to them is hugely rewarding.”

Schools or nurseries wanting to hold a free Ready, Steady Read event should contact Sara on 07342 693 927 or email sarasellsbooks@outlook.com.