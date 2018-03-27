Careers day out for Aboyne senior pupils

Senior Aboyne Academy pupils were given an insight into career opportunities in the tourism and hospitality sector during a recent visit to Glen Tanar Estate.

It involved staff from Hilton Grand Vacations Club at Craigendarroch and the estate.

Thirty S4, S5 and S6 students were involved in practical, interactive workshops highlighting the range of jobs open to them in catering, events, hospitality and wildlife tourism.

During the events and catering workshop, they took part in a ‘banqueting challenge’ in which they were tasked with setting a table for a wedding, and received a chef demonstration.

The wildlife tourism event saw pupils experience the customer service role of a ghillie and deer stalker, with a demonstration of wildlife team equipment, followed by a tour with a gamekeeper explaining his role as a tour guide.

The students were given an overview of the range of modern apprenticeships offered in the hospitality sector and the different entry routes and careers paths available. The estate and Hilton Grand Vacations Club hope to offer further opportunities to more schools in the area.

Michael Bruce, of Glen Tanar Estate, said: “At Glen Tanar we have had tourism at the heart of our business for over 100 years and we welcome visitors from all over the world. Today’s young people will shape the future of the tourism industry and we are delighted to welcome Aboyne Academy pupils to the estate for practical experience of our wildlife activities, events and self-catering cottages.”

Pupil Erin Stirton said: “Before I came to Glen Tanar I didn’t know much about working in the industry. It has really opened my eyes up to the world of tourism and hospitality.”