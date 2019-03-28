Consultation on school holidays to begin

Aberdeenshire Council is to run a consultation on the pattern of school holidays, term dates and in-service closures for the five academic years from 2020-2025.

The consultation runs every five years before the academic calendar for the years ahead is set.

The pattern of term dates takes into account a number of factors, including ensuring there are 190 school days for pupils, five in-service days and four sets of school holiday periods. Alignment with neighbouring local authorities is also a consideration.

The consultation will run until Monday, May 6.

It is available to access online here and paper copies are also available from schools.

Parents, pupils, staff and the wider community are invited to participate.

A report on the results of the consultation will be brought before the Education & Children’s Services Committee on Thursday, May 30, to seek approval on a set of term dates from August, 2020, to July 2025, inclusive.