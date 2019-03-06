Cromar group’s science extravaganza

Cromar Future Group has launched its popular Mad March science festival.

During the month, a host of activities will take place in schools in Deeside and Donside.

The festival will visit 14 primaries, focusing mainly on smaller ones and involving around 800 youngsters.

The programme will also include a weekend festival in Tarland, an open evening for Everything Electronics which will feature MadLabs, two Cafe Sci adult talks, and two closed community events, one for the drop-in group at Aboyne, and another for the Guides.

Cromar Future Group’s Lesley Ellis said: “To support this, we have invested in developing hands-on circuit boards which the children will use to learn about simple circuits and electricity - we want every child to have a go - hands-on.

“Our coding team at Everything Electronic have developed circuit builder software which mimics what the children will do on the boards.

“A copy of this will be given to the schools as a teaching aid for future sessions on electricity.”

For more information about the festival, visit www.festival2019.futuregroup.org.uk.