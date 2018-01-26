Cromar group’s science ‘feast’

Cromar Future Group is encouraging people to go “mad about science”.

Members are working closely with local schools and the University of Edinburgh’s internationally-recognised Science Festival to deliver a host of activities for all ages in Deeside and Donside.

The event will run from February 26 until March 11.

Its aim is to bring a festival of science and technology activities closer to local families who can otherwise face a major round trip to access anything similar in Aberdeen.

Based on last year’s event, the group has commissioned one of the most popular elements, “MadLabs”, and is taking it to 10 local primaries.

From Strathdon to Towie, Braemar to Aboyne, each school will host a science open day to showcase its own activities.

Cromar Future Group spokesperson Lesley Ellis said: “With the help of the schools we can bring a fun and individual hands-on science activity to over 800 primary school children in our local area.

“The weekend festivals ensure that other local children whose schools we’re not going to, don’t miss out.

“We want to encourage schools to showcase all the good work they do, and inspire youngsters towards the skills that will help them secure great jobs.”

Activities include the University of Edinburgh’s SCI-FUN Roadshow at Aboyne Primary on the weekend of March 3/4.