Deeside pupils on the right path

Deeside pupils have completed a project that has resolved a road safety issue.

They made the construction of a path to Logie Coldstone village hall a priority - and the route is now officially open.

The hall has been used when extra space was needed for lessons, the arrangement being through the school and Logie Coldstone Trust.

The road through the village is busy and pupils could only reach the hall by walking along the roadside.

Acting head teacher Julie Rogers said: “Thankfully, there has never been an accident involving our pupils during these ventures, but it was always a concern, especially as the daylight started to dim.

“Last year the pupil council decided to make the construction of the path one of their priorities.

“They held several meetings to plan their campaign, contacting local councillors, the roads department and even the landowners.”

The recent opening was attended by representatives of the trust, parent and pupil councils and roads staff.

Miss Rogers added: “This is a great example of what can happen when a whole community comes together to solve a problem.”