Deeside school closed after chemical smell

A Deeside school was evacuated and pupils sent home this morning following reports of a chemical smell.

Aboyne Academy has been closed as the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service investigate the odour.

A spokesperson for Aberdeenshire Council said “Aboyne Academy and Community Centre was evacuated on advice from the fire service who are investigating the source of a suspicious smell.

“The school will close for the rest of the day as a result.

“Pupils have been sent home and parents contacted via the usual direct channels.”

An SFRS spokesman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 10.41am on Friday, January 18, to reports of a chemical smell at Aboyne Academy and Community Centre.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire engines and specialist resources to the scene, and the premises was fully evacuated.

“Firefighters extensively searched the area, but found no sign of hazardous materials.

“A single fire engine remains at the scene.”