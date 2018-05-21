Have your say on future of local school

Strachan residents are being encouraged to have a say in the future of the local school.

The primary was mothballed last summer amid declining pupils numbers in recent years.

Its future was considered again at last Thursday’s meeting of the council’s education and children’s service committee.

Committee members decided that a study of all options should get under way.

As part of the process, local residents will be encouraged to have their say at a series of public events which will be arranged over the coming months.

Committee chair Councillor Gillian Owen said: “We would like as many people as possible from Strachan to let us know what they would like to see as the future of Strachan School.

“Whilst one of the options may be to close the school, that would be subject to a robust statutory consultation, and we will be exploring every available option before considering closure.

“We would also welcome any solutions that the local community may have and encourage as many people as possible to come forward to have their say.”