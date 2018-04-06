Help us stay open plea from playgroup

A Deeside playgroup is facing an uncertain future.

The Aboyne group is short of funds and has launched an appeal for help to remain open.

It currently has enough funding until the summer but the long-term future is in doubt.

The playgroup, a registered charity, was formed nine years after council funding stopped.

Organisers have set a target of £3000 to keep it running until the end of the year and have arranged fund-raising events for later this month.

The playgroup is the only independently run one in Aboyne and has 19 registered youngsters aged from 2-4 from the village and surrounding area.

It has three staff members and a committee of six.

Chairwoman Gemma Johnston told the Piper this week: “It is bitterly disappointing to be in this situation.

“This is a much-loved group for children aged 2-4 which helps them develop and prepare them for the next step up into nursery.

“Aboyne Playgroup is a charitable group and relies solely on fundraising and child’s fee money.

“Due to low session numbers and various other factors we are struggling financially to stay open.

“We have funding through to the summer but have set a target of raising £3000 to see us to the end of the year.”

The playgroup will hold a bagpack at Tesco in Banchory this Saturday (April 7). On Friday, April 13, the group has organised an audience with clairvoyant Maureen Smith in Aboyne’s Victory Hall.

The JustGiving link for donations is https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/aboyne-playgroup2018