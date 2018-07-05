It’s all been happening at Crathes School

It has been an exciting end of term for staff and pupils at Crathes School.

The school has been celebrating a silver award in the Rights Respecting Schools (RRSA) initiative and pupils have been taking part in the GreenPower Goblin event at the Grampian Transport Musuem.

A celebration cake for the silver award

And school definitely won’t be out for head teacher Maureen Fraser, who is about to head off to Rwanda for a month as part of the Global Learning Partnerships Programme.

The school is justifiably proud of its RRSA achievement.

The award is run by UNICEF UK, which encourages schools to place the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child at the heart of its ethos and curriculum

Mrs Fraser told the Piper: “We have a really positive, nurturing ethos in the school but it’s about getting the children to consider the rights they have, the rights they share with others and respecting people’s rights.

“It’s about getting children to think about how you interact with people.”

Her forthcoming visit to Rwanda has been a topic of the discussions.

Mrs Fraser will be making the trip with the Wood Foundation

She explained: “I’m going there to go into schools and meet teaching colleagues and see if there are skills and practices in Scotland that would transfer and I could share and help them improve their teaching skills.”

The head teacher had to raise £1500 towards the Rwanda project and was delighted with the support she received from the school and community, including a £300 donation from the Rotary Club of Banchory-Ternan.

Meanwhile, the Crathes pupils enjoyed taking part in the recent GreenPower Goblin event with the battery-powered kit car they built with expert help.

Around 40 schools participated in the Alford competition.