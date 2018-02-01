Park smart outside schools

The Garioch and North Marr Community Safety Group is appealing to parents to avoid parking near school gates.

Members of the group are putting up colourful banners outside schools in Inverurie and Westhill to make sure the message is received.

Cllr Ron McKail, chair of the community safety group, said: “Pupil safety has to be our priority and it is unfortunate that there are inconsiderate and sometimes dangerous parking by a minority of parents when dropping off their child at their school.

“We hope by erecting banners with a warning notice will prompt parents to be more considerate during the school run.”

PC Steven Middleton said: “Police Scotland take the safety of school pupils extremely seriously and are delighted that, in partnership with and through funding provided by the Garioch and North Marr Community Safety Group safer parking banners will be erected outside local schools.

“The vast majority of parents arrive early to drop off or pick up their children and park responsibly, however there are always a few who turn up at the last minute and park on the double yellow lines or on the Zig Zags causing a danger to the pupils leaving the school to walk home.

“Whilst Police Scotland take a robust approach to illegal parking outside schools, officers can’t be at all the locations, these banners will help to press home the message that it is selfish and unsafe to park illegally outside a school.”