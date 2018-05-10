Playgroup has fun on the farm

Torphins Playgroup enjoyed a recent outing to a local farm.

Staff and youngsters jumped at the chance to visit Mosside on the outskirts of the village.

Playgroup secretary Ceri Davidson said: “Mosside is very much a working farm and the children enjoyed getting up close with the cows, feeding the lambs, a ride in the trailer of a quad bike and tractor fun.”

The group, which meets at Ha’Berry, St Marnan Road, is open daily from 9.20am to 12.30pm for all pre-school children from the age of two until they attend primary school.

It can take up to 18 youngsters each day and offers informal drop-in sessions every Monday morning from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

For more information about the playgroup, email enquiry@torphinsplaygroup.co.uk or call 013398 82978.