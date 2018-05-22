Pony treat for local school

Banchory Primary School recently welcomed couple of unusual visitors.

Miniature Shetland ponies Edwardo and Wilson, from Therapy Ponies Scotland, spent time during the morning with pupils with additional support needs, and later in the day all classes and the nursery had a chance to see them.

The visit followed a £200 donation from the fire service following an approach by additional support for learning teacher Jenny Birse.

She said: “The fire service advertised on their Facebook page that they had money for local causes from Christmas Santa public donations.

“I asked if they would be willing to make a donation for a couple of our pupils with complex needs.

“The ponies had been mentioned a few times to help give these children a nice experience.”

The school covered the cost of the afternoon visit.