Promoting road safety

A housebuilder has joined forces with Milltimber Primary School to support this year’s Road Safety Week.

To raise awareness of road safety among pupils, CALA Homes donated a ‘Be Safe Be Seen’ pack.

It includes 30 high-visibility vests for taking children on school outings, educational activity booklets and clip-on reflective badges for all pupils to help them be seen on the journey to and from school.

Road Safety Week, which ended last week, is an annual awareness campaign organised by road safety charity Brake.

It aims to get local communities, schools and organisations to come together to increase awareness of the loss of life on our roads and the steps that can be taken to improve road safety in their area.

Fraser Carr, sales and marketing director for CALA Homes (North), said: “As part of our work with local communities, we were really keen to partner with Milltimber Primary School to raise awareness of road safety among pupils.

“According to the Department of Transport, more than 23,000 pedestrians were injured on UK roads last year. Of those, a quarter were children aged under 15.”

He added: “Many of our new homes developments are located close to schools so it makes perfect sense for us to do what we can to help pupils stay safe and seen as they walk to and from school during the winter months.

“We hope that the reflective badges and vests will reinforce the importance of children being visible to motorists and the need for drivers to watch their speed, particularly in residential areas and around schools.”

Dorothy Hagan, head teacher at the school, said: “Road safety is such an important topic and we would like to thank CALA Homes for their kind donation.

“The vests will be really useful when taking classes on visits and the badges went down brilliantly with all the children.”

She added: “The activity booklets are a great way of getting the children engaged and thinking about potential dangers.

“The donations will help our pupils to be much more visible over the winter months, which gives parents and teachers peace of mind.

“It’s great that CALA Homes recognises the importance of road safety and is supporting us in this way to help keep children safe.”