Robots come to life at Crathie Primary

Pupils from Crathie Primary School became mini-robot engineers last week.

Generation Science, a touring programme of science shows and workshops for schools and delivered by the Edinburgh International Science Festival visited their school.

The Robo Constructors workshop is new for 2018 and supported by Total E&P UK (TEPUK). It is a hands-on robot building and programming workshop where pupils use Cubelets - the expandable modular robotics system, to explore open-ended challenges and create their own novel, wacky and useful robots to sense, think or act.

Robo Constructors is one of 15 impressive shows and workshops provided by Generation Science that are designed to make science fun, exciting, easy to understand and to help teachers cover the school science curriculum.

Mrs Lilian Field, headteacher at Crathie Primary School said: “We are delighted to have Generation Science at Crathie Primary this year. We hope that Robo Constructors will prove to be an excellent way of helping the children learn why robots are useful and how different programming techniques can change a robot’s behaviour.”

MSP for Aberdeenshire West, Alexander Burnett, said: “The Scottish Parliament recently heard that automation and robotics will become more and more common in the workplace. This will require a generation of Scots to build, program and repair them.

“Right now, we need to make sure our children have the skills to take part in the future. So, it was inspiring to see Crathie pupils as young as five taking part in Generation Science.”

Dave MacKinnon, head of technology innovation at Total E&P UK said: “We are thrilled to be supporting this workshop at Crathie Primary School today and also to be taking Robo Constructors to pupils in Shetland next week.

“Our engineering teams are constantly developing highly complex and innovative technical solutions so for TEPUK, classroom learning that introduces pupils to the

concept of robotic technology.is invaluable. Participation in STEM activity at an

early age is instrumental in helping to shape the future of our industry and creating

a skilled and sustainable workforce.”

Joan Davidson, Head of Education, Generation Science said:

“We are delighted to be touring to Crathie Primary School this year. Thanks to

supporters like TEPUK, over the spring and summer terms we will visit over 600

schools in Scotland, educating young learners about the wonder of science and its

real-world applications. Our aim is to improve the provision of science education in

Scottish primary schools, bring science to life in the classroom and inform, inspire

and engage young learners in science.”

Generation Science has been working with Total E&P UK since 2013 and, thanks to

their support, annually reaches over 2,000 primary pupils at 60 different schools in

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Total is committed to encouraging school children to

learn STEM subjects and through their work with Generation Science, is ensuring

that every primary school in Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and the Shetland Islands

will have the opportunity to see science brought to life in their classroom by the end

of 2018.

With Total’s support Generation Science will tour to 15 schools in Aberdeen, 45 in

Aberdeenshire and 10 schools in Shetland in 2018.

Generation Science will tour primary schools throughout Scotland until the end of

May 2018. It is the UK’s largest primary science education outreach provider and

each year, the team visit over 600 primary schools throughout Scotland travelling

to the most northern schools in Shetland, to the Borders, and to some of the

remotest schools on the Western Isles.

Over the last 27 years since Generation Science was launched, the team has

reached well over 1 million pupils in Scotland with their extensive programme

covering topics related to Planet Earth, Technologies, Biological Systems, Forces,

Electricity and Waves; and Materials.