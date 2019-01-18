School closed over suspicious smell

A Deeside school was evacuated and pupils sent home this morning following reports of a suspicious smell.

Aboyne Academy has been closed as the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service investigate what’s understood to be a chemical odour.

A spokesperson for Aberdeenshire Council said “Aboyne Academy and Community Centre was evacuated on advice from the fire service who are investigating the source of a suspicious smell.

“The school will close for the rest of the day as a result.

“Pupils have been sent home and parents contacted via the usual direct channels.”

Community facilities at the school have now reopened.