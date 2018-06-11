Successful careers event at local school

A Banchory school has held an innovative event aimed at inspiring the workforce of the future.

As part of Scotland’s Year of Young People 2018 and the Developing the Young Workforce initiative, Hill of Banchory Primary Parent Council recently hosted a special careers event for pupils in P6 and P7.

The session engaged and involved parents and the school’s wider network in sharing their experiences of the world of work for the benefit of youngsters.

More than 100 children heard from specialists in a range of professions from education and medicine to politics and human resources.

They were able to question their visitors on the skills and attributes needed in various professions, as well as getting to the roots of the best and worst bits of the world of work.

Hill of Banchory Parent Council chairperson Lesley Eaton was delighted with the success of the event.

She said: “Events of this nature frequently run in secondary schools but are far more unusual in a primary school setting.

“Our committee was eager to facilitate such an experience for younger children to fire their enthusiasm about some of the many opportunities which await them when they grow up.

“The success of this event was down to the excellent support we received from our parents, supporters and staff at the school, as well as the children themselves for fully embracing the opportunity and asking such excellent questions.”

Hill of Banchory head teacher Deborah Burr added: “We are delighted to have had this fantastic opportunity offered to our pupils at Hill of Banchory.

“Our first parent council-led careers event focused on highlighting the different pathways available and gave a valuable insight into the world of work, making links with classroom learning, and showing pupils how skills they develop now will benefit them in the future.”