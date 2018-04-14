Top Shire musical  students are hitting all the right notes

Aberdeenshire pupils have recorded a double music success.

The Aberdeenshire Schools Pipe Band finished runners-up in the ‘Debut’ section of the Scottish Schools Pipe Band Championships.

Under the leadership of music instructors Andrew Gray and Nicky Gibson, the 21 young pipers and drummers performed a set of competition marches called ‘Greenwood Side’ and ‘Prince Charles Welcome to Lochaber.’ There was also triumph for The South Central Aberdeenshire Music Centre Youth Concert Band, Portlethen Academy Concert Band and Mackie Academy Concert Band.

They all received the ‘Gold Plus’ award at the Scottish Concert Band Festival.

Mackie and Portlethen Academies were conducted by Sarah Gove while Bruce Wallace led South Central Aberdeenshire Music Centre Youth Concert Band at the event in Perth.

Portlethen Academy Concert Band performed ‘Where the Sun Breaks Through’ by Michael Sweeney, ‘Enchanted’ by Ryan Nowlin and ‘Mystic Journey’ by Robert Sheldon.

Mackie Academy chose ‘Overdrive’ by Robert Sheldon, ‘Silverbrook’ by Michael Sweeney, ‘Shipwrecked’ by Ryan Nowlin and ‘Arabian Dances’ by Roland Barrett.

‘In Tantum Lux’ by Todd Stalter, ‘Nevermore’ by Brian Balmages, ‘Old Churches’ by Michael Colgrass and ‘Rage’ by Jeremy Freer were the pieces selected by South Central Aberdeenshire Music Centre Youth Concert Band.