Westhill triumphs in 2018 Rock Challenge

Westhill Academy is celebrating winning the 2018 Rock Challenge.

The school came first in the Aberdeen heats of the performing arts contest for schools and colleges, earning a place in the Scottish finals in June.

The contest was held in the city’s BHGE Arena on Saturday and attracted an audience of more than 1800.

Westhill’s performance was based on the theme “Drilling to Devastation” relating to the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010 which killed 11 people and devastated marine life.

It focused on the detrimental impact of oil spillages on oceans, and also the effects on loved ones of oil workers going offshore as families are left behind.

Depute Aberdeenshire Provost and Westhill and District Councillor Ron McKail: “To see our students from our academies showing a range of performances and all the hard work that’s gone into them is absolutely fantastic.

“The fact that they’re involving not just students but also teachers and parents, everybody can only gain from that. You can’t fail to be impressed by the confidence that’s coming across.”