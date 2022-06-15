Aberdeenshire Council progresses Spring 2023 launch of enhanced household recycling service

The new service will assist residents to recycle as much as they can, helping to significantly increase recycling rates across the region and cut the volume of unnecessary waste going to landfill.

Moving to align the service with the Scottish Household Recycling Charter will also make the service fit for any future policy changes.

Aberdeenshire Council welcomes £3.4m in funding from the Recycling Improvement Fund, a £70m Scottish Government fund to support local authorities to improve their recycling infrastructure.

This money will progress the new 3 weekly collection schedule to be rolled out from Spring 2023:

Week 1: Non-recyclable waste, sometimes referred to as your landfill bin, plus food waste (using existing black/grey bin and food waste caddy)

Week 2: Paper & card plus food waste (using existing, blue-lidded recycling bin plus food waste caddy)

Week 3: New containers collection plus food waste (food & drinks cans, cartons, plastic bottles, pots, tubs & trays, all using a new bin, plus food waste caddy)

More than 60% of recyclable material is thrown away by households in Aberdeenshire – with around 28% of the contents of refuse bins currently being made up of food waste.

The new cycle is expected to divert up to 6,000 tonnes of materials into recycling, with annual revenue savings for the council anticipated in the region of £700,000, which will be reinvested into Council services.

The council is also investigating the potential of running a pilot scheme of the planned service changes within an Aberdeenshire community later this year.

Additional staff will be employed throughout the process to work alongside collections crews who will be receiving training around the new scheme. Community Waste Officers will also continue to provide advice and guidance for residents.

There will be a widespread communications campaign in the lead up to the service changes. Details of the new service will also be directly mailed to every household.

Large families, those with medical needs or with babies in nappies can request additional refuse capacity, as long as they can demonstrate that they use the recycling services available to them, including the food waste caddy.

Mindful that not everybody can accommodate an extra bin, the council will be working with communities to provide suitable alternatives, such as smaller or shared bins or bag collections.

Residents are encouraged to download the MyAberdeenshire app and sign up for notifications to ensure they are kept up-to-date on any changes to their waste collection service.

Ewan Wallace, Head of Environment and Sustainability at Aberdeenshire Council, said: “The changes to the household recycling and waste collection services are being introduced to help increase the quantity and quality of recycling collected in Aberdeenshire and reduce the volume of unnecessary waste going to landfill whilst complying with the Scottish Household Recycling Charter Code of Practice.