Aberdeenshire seasonal garden waste points to operate from April 2 to October 29

Seasonal garden waste points will operate from April 2nd to October 29th this year.

While there is no need to book, traffic management will apply at all sites and visitors are being advised to stay in their vehicle until called forward.

These sites are only to be used for grass clippings and small trimmings - not for larger trees and bushes which take up too much space and which should be taken to one of our household recycling centres.

Visitors should not arrive before the opening times to enable council operatives to have traffic management measures in place.

The seasonal garden waste recycling points operate on Saturdays at the following locations in Deeside:

- Aboyne: at Station Square car park from 12noon to 3pm

- Ballater: at Roads Depot, South Deeside Road from 8am to 11am