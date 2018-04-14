Banchory Spring Clean invite

Banchory residents are being urged to be part of this years’s Clean Up Scotland national campaign by helping out with the annual community litter pick in the town.

Organised by voluntary group Bonnie Banchory, the Spring Clean event will be held on Sunday, April 22 from 2pm to 4pm.

This year, volunteers will only be setting off from the one location at Hill of Banchory Primary School at 2pm.

For the last few years, there has been great community spirit to support the Clean Up Scotland campaign, which is run by Keep Scotland Beautiful- the charity for Scotland’s environment.

Volunteers of all ages are encouraged to participate in the Spring Clean which should take approximately one to two hours and volunteers are asked to come suitably dressed and bring a pair of thick, protective gloves.

Tabards and collection bags will be provided and litter pickers, where possible.

Following the litter pick, Bonnie Banchory is grateful yet again for the support shown by the local Tesco store which has kindly agreed to provide refreshments and snacks for the volunteers.

Margaret Paterson of Bonnie Banchory says: “We’ve been running this event for several years now and welcome volunteers of all ages to take part.

“It will show others that we have pride in our town and its environment. Every year we have excellent help from the local community including school pupils, their parents and groups such as the Scouts.

“It always helps to have good weather on the day which will encourage as many people to turn out as possible.”

Aberdeenshire Council is also playing its part in the event supplying black bags, litter pickers and extra waste bins on the day.

Bonnie Banchory stalwart Karen Clark said: “We are grateful for the council’s assistance again this time. I would like also to pay tribute to the council’s dedicated waste team who all year round have the job of picking up litter and who do a great job.

“We will be targeting some of the places which are sometimes that bit more difficult to get to on a regular basis.

“Hopefully the public will get the message that dropping litter is unacceptable and spoils our beautiful environment.”

To-date, Clean Up Scotland has supported over 580,000 participants to remove over 5,500 tonnes of litter.