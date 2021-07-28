Cairngorms Capercaillie Project launches Deeside research

The Cairngorms Capercaillie project is asking for Deeside views

The results will help to inform action for the bird over the coming years. Deeside’s small and vulnerable capercaillie population are a genetic lifeline to the larger Strathspey population.

The Cairngorms Capercaillie Project, funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, is enabling community-led action across the National Park to help build a future for capercaillie in the UK. To do this, the project aims to identify the common ground in the Deeside area. An objective third party, The Evaluator, is set to do this on behalf of the project - providing a neutral space for people to anonymously share how they feel about the Deeside area and capercaillie conservation.

Carolyn Robertson, project manager for the Cairngorms Capercaillie Project said: “Working with communities in Deeside is essential to securing the future of capercaillie in the UK. We have no predetermined plans for action in Deeside. It’s important that we hear from as many people as possible, including people who know lots about capercaillie and people who don’t.”

If you live, work and play in Deeside and would like to take part, email [email protected]