Clean sweep for six park communities awarded Green Recovery Fund Support

The litter picking efforts takes place during Keep Scotland Beautiful's ‘Summer Clean’ campaign.

Braemar are among those communities awarded £500 to purchase equipment for litter picking projects.

The Green Recovery Fund was established to support the recovery of the Cairngorms National Park, its communities and businesses from the impacts of COVID19.

The fund, made up of £250,000 from the CNPA and a further £50,000 from the Cairngorms Trust has four guiding principles:

Green – projects will contribute to strengthening the natural and social capital of the Park, Cairngorms – projects will be Cairngorms National Park focused and contribute to the outcomes of the National Park Partnership Plan, Partnership – applicants will work in partnership with others to deliver projects, focused on green recovery, well-being and economic growth and Employment – Projects will endeavour to maximise their contribution to local employment and impact for the National Park.

Murray Ferguson, Director of Planning and Place at the Cairngorms National Park, said: “We are pleased to support and celebrate these six Park communities and the dedication demonstrated by volunteers in cleaning up their communities.

“Whilst we are still to announce all successful Green Recovery Fund applicants, these communities have been awarded funds as part of a preliminary community award process, given the nature and timing of their projects.

"We are also looking at how we can support the communities so activity can continue throughout the summer months when littering is at its most problematic.”

The litter picking efforts in these communities takes place during a national campaign by Keep Scotland Beautiful called ‘Summer Clean’ which runs until June 20 and aims to encourage people to come together to take action in cleaning up litter in communities across Scotland.