Community Arts & Culture Project launches Park’s first creative directory map

Scottish traditional dance Dannsa performing in the Park.

More than 80 Park creatives including poets, painters, sculptors and storytellers have contributed to the new directory which has received development phase funding through The National Lottery Heritage Fund thanks to money raised by National Lottery players.

The Community Arts & Culture project’s creative map showcases the depth and breadth of creative activity, expertise and resources in the Cairngorms National Park. More widely, the project aims to create a greater connection to landscape and place and encourage a desire among Park communities to get involved in climate action.

The second stage of the project will see Park creatives come together through a series of workshops to consider ideas on how to inspire and involve members of the community in climate action projects, some of which could be art installations, writers’ forums, youth and school climate activities or community design projects.

Performer Robbie Synge. (Pic:Sara Teresa)

Tania Alliod, project lead, Cairngorms National Park Authority said: “The Community Arts & Culture project is an opportunity for the Park’s creative community to articulate their vision for the contribution community arts and culture makes towards deepening our sense of connectedness with our landscapes and achieving transformational climate action. The first objective was to develop a map to showcase creative practitioners of the Park and I am delighted that so many have contributed and chosen to participate.

“We have now begun the second part of the project’s development phase, working in partnership with Park creative practitioners in consultation focus groups to develop and take forward a number of ideas for fostering a desire among people to get involved in community-based climate action through culture and art.”

Creatives in the Park who wish to be involved can contact [email protected]