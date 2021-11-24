Deadline draws near for National Park Partnership Plan comments

Everyone is encouraged to have their say on the future of the Cairngorms National Park. (pic:Mark Hamblin)

The response since the consultation opened in September has been strong with over 400 comments received so far. Those issues relating to nature and the environment have attracted a particularly high response rate but the Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA) is also keen to hear views on other issues as well, such as, transport, housing or tourism

Grant Moir, Chief Executive of the CNPA, said: “The draft Park Plan that is currently out for consultation represents the most ambitious set of targets and actions we’ve ever considered but does it capture all the priorities for the Park? We are delighted to have received over 400 responses, with a particular emphasis on the Nature section of our draft plan. However there are other elements we need respondents to focus on, particularly around People and Place.

“We want to hear what people have to say about supporting jobs for young people, greater community empowerment, health and wellbeing – both of residents and visitors – as well as the local economy, diversification, skills and training. We need everyone with an interest to log onto the consultation website or get in touch and share their views with us.”

The draft Cairngorms National Park Partnership Plan draws on extensive public feedback received over the summer and sets out how all those with a responsibility for the National Park will co-ordinate their work to tackle the most important issues, setting a framework for all the public bodies delivering relevant functions in the Cairngorms National Park.

In the build up to the formal consultation on the NPPP, more than 500 responses were gathered to help shape the draft Plan including views on a range of topics critical to the future of the Cairngorms National Park.

The formal consultation runs until Friday, December 17 at cairngormsviews.commonplace.is/