Fish under threat

Salmon numbers have dwindled in the River Dee and with them the number of visitors © Copyright Anne Burgess and licensed for reuse under creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0

Ken Reid, fisheries development officer for the River Dee Board, has started a petition to the Scottish Government, calling for action against the predators, which Ken blames for decimating the salmon population over the past 20 years.

Ken said: “River Dee salmon stocks have collapsed and visitors to the valley have stopped coming in droves, as they used to.

"Hotels, bars and restaurants up and down the valley see very few visiting anglers coming in the spring and autumn. These visitors were contributing £15m to the economy of Deeside.

"This is an avoidable crisis and we call on the Scottish Government to allow the district salmon fishery boards to remove rogue seals slaughtering salmon on the spawning redds, many miles above the tidal limit.

"The other problem is numbers of the apex predator of juvenile salmon, the goosander, a non native species, have been allowed to explode to levels that require stricter controls.

"The Scottish Government needs to stop allowing our wild salmon from being mugged at home and preserve our natural heritage, the predator problem needs resolved before it is too late.”