Footpath cash is boost for hillwalkers

A mountaineering club has welcomed funding for footpath work on an Aberdeenshire hill popular with walkers.

The National Lottery Community Fund has provided £10,000 to carry out repairs to the route on Clachnaben, on the Glen Dye estate.

The Cairngorm Club says it will use the grant to complete the work as soon as possible.

Up to 20,000 visitors a year use the footpath, which underwent extensive work between 1997 and 2004.

A new line was created below Miller’s Bog forestry on to the shoulder of the hill.

The project will involve removal of metal pins protruding into the walking surface, lifting of a fallen tree, formation of drainage and a new path surface at several damaged sections along the route.

Glen Dye estate has approved the work and for continued public access to the hill.

Last year, the Cairngorm Club asked Outdoor Access Trust for Scotland to carry out a condition survey of the path and to provide recommendations for remedial work.

The survey report was used to apply for a grant from the National Lottery Community Fund and the group is delighted that the full amount has been approved.

Club president, Marj Ewan said: “This is good news and will allow the club to continue to make a difference in our local hills. “The club tries to put something back into the hills from which members and others get so much enjoyment.”

Alison Mitchell, chair of Ramblers Scotland Grampian Area, said: “We welcome this repair.

“Clachnaben is a popular hill that has become the victim of its own success.

“It is enjoyed by many more walkers than will ever be part of a single club.”

The next stage is to hold a pre-tender site visit, after which contractors will be invited to bid for the agreed work.