How green is Aberdeenshire?

Aberdeenshire is ahead with the pace of its EV charging point rollout.

Among the key policies are an expansion of the electric vehicle network and new measures to encourage renewable heating in homes.

We've taken a look at the progress made on green initiatives in Aberdeenshire so far.

Electric vehicle charging

The region is moving at a slower pace than the national average in terms of installing renewable heating systems

Figures show Aberdeenshire is ahead of many other parts of Great Britain with the pace of its EV charging point rollout.

Statistics from the Department for Transport show there were 106 public charging points in the area at the start of October – up from 81 a year before.

Since October 2019 – when figures began at local authority level – the number of devices in Aberdeenshire has risen by 35.

Renewable heating

The £450 million Boiler Upgrade Scheme – which opens from April next year – will help homeowners to swap their gas boiler for a more efficient air source heat pump.

It will launch at the same time as a similar programme, the Renewable Heat Incentive, closes to new applicants.

Data from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy shows 94,000 renewable heating systems had been installed across Great Britain through RHI by the end of September.

Of these, 1,417 have been installed in Aberdeenshire.

That is an increase of 12 per cent on the 1,270 systems installed by September last year, meaning Aberdeenshire is moving at a slower pace than the national average.

An extension to the Energy Company Obligation scheme, which aims to reduce carbon emissions and help people at risk of fuel poverty by making energy firms install heat-saving measures, has also been announced.

BEIS data shows 11,078 homes in Aberdeenshire had been fitted with ECO measures by the end of June.