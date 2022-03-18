“Magnificent” effort on tackling storm damaged trees

Thousands of trees were damaged across Aberdeenshire following the storms (credit Forestry and Land Scotland)

Felling Permissions, which are a legal requirement for windblow, have been fast tracked by Scottish Forestry since the storms first hit three months ago.

Working closely with the sector, around 70 per cent of all Felling Permissions have been approved, with around 90 per cent expected to be completed by the end of March.

Fast tracking of Felling Permissions is to end on April 1.

Doug Howieson, head of operational delivery at Scottish Forestry said that their staff have been heroes throughout this busy period: “Storm Arwen, and the run of winter storms thereafter, really tested the metal of Scottish Forestry and the forestry sector in Scotland. However, they have both proved that they are more than capable of adapting quickly and responding in a way that many other industries couldn’t match.

“I’m really proud of what Scottish Forestry staff have achieved in supporting the industry. We’ve been under immense pressure but we’ve already approved the vast bulk of Felling Permissions and expect to have improved nearly all of them by the end of this month.”