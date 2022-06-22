Making travel to The Royal Deeside Motor Show carbon neutral

Showgoers will be able to contribute towards neutralising their carbon emissions.

Showgoers who want to reduce their carbon emissions will be able to contribute towards neutralising their carbon emissions on arrival to the show by simply opting into the donation platform when purchasing tickets, online or by scanning the QR code on arrival.

In return, Ecologi will donate to environmental projects all over the world, ranging from afforestation to renewable energy and emerging technology, all the schemes are UN-approved projects, across the globe.

Adam Simpson, from the Royal Deeside Motor Show, said: “Reducing emissions is very much at the heart of the motor industry at the moment and the rapid advancement of technology is making our cars cleaner, more efficient and far better for the environment.

“As a responsible company, the show’s promoter, Etiom, recognises that any large event will have a carbon emissions impact, so the opportunity to work with Ecologi to neutralise that is a strong indication of how we are working with the car industry that we know and love to help it achieve its own goals, while helping the environment ourselves.”