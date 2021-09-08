Map your views on future of the Cairngorms National Park

The new mapping tool will enable people to leave more specific comments.

The main consultation on the National Park’s fourth Partnership Plan will begin later this month, but officers at the Park Authority have been giving people an early opportunity to help shape the draft document by getting involved in the conversation over the summer.

Whilst the core consultation questions will remain online for a few more weeks, the new mapping tool hosted on the Cairngorms Views website will enable people to leave more specific comments in less than five minutes by pin-pointing on a map the issues or projects that are important to them, their families and their communities.

The Cairngorms National Park Partnership Plan is the central document that directs and focuses the work of all those organisations operating in the National Park over the next five years.

The Partnership Plan will run from 2022 to 2027.

Much has changed across the country since the Park Authority consulted people on the previous Park Plan, with the climate emergency and biodiversity crises coming to the fore, COP26 in Glasgow on the horizon, and the world emerging from the grip of a global pandemic.

These significant events alongside tackling local issues will make for an ambitious new National Park Partnership Plan and the Park Authority is keen to hear from a wide range of people about the various issues they care about.

The initial warm-up exercises that have been carried out over the summer have gathered a great deal of knowledge so far to help develop a draft Partnership Plan for consultation, which will get underway later this month.

The new mapping tool is extremely easy to use, with a small number of multiple choice questions and space for people to write as much or as little as they want on the issues that matter to them.