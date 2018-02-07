MP condemns menace of fly-tipping

An MP has condemned fly-tippers in Aberdeenshire after reports from constituents about rubbish being illegally dumped.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine Conservative Andrew Bowie said it was “completely unacceptable” to see items abandoned with so many council-run recycling centres in the area.

Residents posted pictures on social media of piles of rubbish on land at Dunecht in Mr Bowie’s constituency.

Aberdeenshire Council operates 19 recycling centres, in addition to local collection points for glass and fabrics.

The Scottish Government has estimated that fly-tipping costs at least £53million each year in public funds that could be used elsewhere.

Mr Bowie said: “Fly-tipping is not only a nuisance and a blight on our beautiful landscape, but it also carries a public health risk, affects people’s quality of life and ultimately damages the environment.

“It is completely unacceptable for people to illegally dump rubbish when the local council has set up recycling centres all over the local area

“I would encourage anybody who sees any such activity to report it to police immediately.”