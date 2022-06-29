New action for capercaillie in the Deeside forest

There are thought to be less than 1,000 capercaillie left in the UK. Almost all the birds live in the Cairngorms National Park and are now predicted to be extinct by 2040 unless more urgent action is taken.

Funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and led by the Cairngorms National Park Authority, the Cairngorms Capercaillie Project recently found that almost all residents and visitors to Royal Deeside feel that capercaillie in the Deeside Forest should be protected for future generations to enjoy.

The survey completed by over 760 residents and visitors also revealed that almost all feel fortunate that capercaillie, the world’s largest grouse, still lives in the Deeside Forest and even if they never see the iconic bird, it is important to them that they exist in the area.

You can help deliver more local action for capercaillie

Driven by this strength of feeling, residents and visitors - including businesses, land managers, mountain bikers, conservation volunteers, Rangers and mountaineering interests - attended an open workshop last month in Ballater, hosted by the Cairngorms Capercaillie Project, to discuss and refine actions to deliver locally to help the bird.

Carolyn Robertson, Project Manager for the Cairngorms Capercaillie Project said: “We’re really excited to be able to respond to the strong consensus that exists in Royal Deeside. It’s clear that people care about capercaillie in the area and, by listening to several hundred residents and visitors, we’ve been able to identify areas of common ground which we will now facilitate action around to help improve the fortunes of capercaillie locally. To help guide and deliver this work on the ground we’re really keen to hear from anyone who lives, works or visits Royal Deeside and would like to get involved.”

Areas for action include enabling more responsible enjoyment of the Deeside Forest to reduce human disturbance in areas critical for capercaillie; giving capercaillie more space to thrive; and marking and removing fences to reduce the risk of collisions.