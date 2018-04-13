Path upgrade at Ballogie

A Deeside estate has completed an upgrade of its paths.

Walks in the Potarch pinewoods have long been enjoyed by both visitors and residents of Ballogie.

Ballogie Estate has now upgraded the paths network to enhance the visits to Potarch.

Maps showing the new path layout have been displayed at Potarch Cafe and Restaurant and also at entrance points to the Potarch Woods.

Landscaping work has completed the path on Craigmore Hill and new way-markers indicate the routes, which integrate with the Deeside Way.

Estate owner Malcolm Nicol said: “We are delighted to improve the existing path network that has been enjoyed by walkers for so long.

“It builds on our work at the cafe to further develop Potarch as a destination attraction.