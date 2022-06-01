Protecting salmon on the River Dee is vital

A steep decline in wild river salmon has seen once iconic scenes of Deeside ghillies on the beat replaced by empty catch bags and concern for hotels as anglers may opt to stay elsewhere.

The Scottish Government published its Wild Salmon Strategy in January, following "unequivocal evidence" that populations of Atlantic Salmon are at crisis point.

However no "in-river" guidance was published, with the suggestion that more plans will come later this year.

MP Andrew Bowie has joined estate owners in calling for an urgent solution to the problem.

The salmon fishery supports an estimated 500 full-time jobs and contributes £15 million per year to the local economy.

While welcoming the strategy, Mr Bowie has urged minister Mairi Gougeon to bring forward plans for the Dee: "It is becoming increasingly clear that without Scottish Government intervention the Dee will not continue as the popular attraction that it is known as today.

"Issues with predators, both birds and seals, continue to play a role in driving down stocks and depriving salmon of the opportunity to reproduce.

"Habitat improvement and biodiversity projects also need to be undertaken but will need government assistance to realise these objectives.

"Dee proprietors that I met with recently spoke highly of the Wild Salmon Strategy but noted its delayed implementation as reason for concern.

"The message was very clear: if we do not act now, there may be no wild salmon left to save. In that vein I would encourage you to bring forward plans to protect Salmon on the Dee rapidly."

Mr Bowie's letter follows pleas from the Dee Salmon Fishing Improvement Association that "we cannot afford to delay for a year to produce an Implementation Plan."